LG Wing went official earlier today, flaunting a wild dual-screen design in which the primary display swivels 90-degrees to reveal a secondary display underneath. LG’s effort is definitely commendable, primarily because someone is finally making non-boring smartphones that don’t look like a glass slab. Plus, the company also detailed a host of software tweaks and use case scenarios to pitch the form factor as truly functional, and not just a one-off gimmicky design attempt. But it appears that LG has another remarkable device in the pipeline that will experiment with yet another unconventional form factor – a phone that features a retractable slide-out display. LG has only given us a glimpse of the slide-out display via a brief teaser, but it certainly has got our hearts racing.

Skip to 32:34 mark in the video above to see the teaser of LG’s upcoming Explorer Project device.

At the end of the official LG Wing launch video, the company teased a device whose display slides out from within the frame. Now, we’re not sure if the company’s next experimental design smartphone – endeavors which now fall under the new Explorer Project initiative – will be a phone-tablet hybrid (similar to the Galaxy Z Fold2 or the HUAWEI Mate Xs) or will it just be a compact phone whose display slides out to offer a larger screen real estate. The latter is a concept that has already been executed with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip and the Motorola RAZR foldable phones. But whatever path it ends up taking, the next LG offering definitely appears to be another wild design experiment that is yet to hit the shelves.

But LG’s vision of a phone featuring a retractable slide-out display is not entirely unique. Back in February this year, renders of an unannounced TCL device surfaced online, showcasing a phone that has a slide-out display which can be pulled out to turn it into a tablet. TCL’s phone-tablet hybrid was set to be showcased at MWC 2020, but cancellation of the trade show put those plans in jeopardy. As of now, we don’t know what display technology LG is going to employ for its next Explorer Project device, but we are extremely excited to see how the company executes its vision of a phone with a retractable slide-out screen.