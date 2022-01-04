LG’s new 2022 OLED TV collection introduces new 42 and 97-inch models

LG is well known for its displays and some of the best smart TVs in the market that have just gotten better. Today the company announced the latest models of its G2, C2, B2, and A2 series, which include new display sizes and several other great features.

The new LG G2 Series is the company’s flagship option for those looking to get the best image and sound available from LG. This smart TV features OLED Evo technology to deliver higher brightness for “ultra-realistic images with amazing clarity and detail.” It is also powered by LG’s new “α (Alpha) 9 Gen 5 intelligent processor, the company’s Brightness BoosterTM technology enables G2 series TVs to deliver even more brightness through improved heat dissipation and a more advanced algorithm.”

The 2022 G2 series gets a new 83-inch model, and the world’s first 97-inch OLED model added to the 55, 65, and 77-inch models that were already available in the lineup. And its flush-to-wall Gallery Design makes it one of the most attractive options.

However, LG’s second-best option comes as the LG C2 series that offers the most diverse selection of screen sizes to choose from in 2022. It starts with the world’s first 42-inch OLED TV that is just perfect for console and PC gaming, especially considering its 120Hz refresh rate capabilities. Plus, you get the 48, 55, 65, 77, and 83-inch models that also feature the same OLED Evo technology found in the G2 series, as well as LG’s α 9 Gen 5 that is now powering most of LG’s new TV models. This new processor also expands the capabilities of LG’s AI Sound Pro feature to deliver more lifelike audio, as these new smart TVs will be able to produce virtual 7.1.2 surround sound with built-in speakers.

Finally, we have the more affordable B2 and A2 models that are basically the same. The first thing missing from the higher-end models is the OLED Evo panels, and they feature LG’s older α 7 Gen 5 processor. The LG B2 series still comes with 120Hz refresh rates, while the A2 packs 60Hz. They also share the same 55, 65, and 77-inch display options, but the A2 gets an extra model as it also comes with a smaller 48-inch variant. LG will reveal pricing and availability at a later date.

Source: LG Newsroom