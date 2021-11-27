LG’s NanoCell 99 Series LED 8K UHD Smart TV is on getting Cyber Monday discounts

Black Friday is already over, but that doesn’t mean that the deals are gone. Indeed, most of them are not live, but we have just received a new batch of deals thanks to Cyber Monday. The latest deals come from Best Buy, where you will find a vast selection of devices on sale.

We start today’s deals with the LG Class NanoCell 99 Series LED 8K UHD Smart webOS TV that is currently receiving a massive $1,000 discount on its 65-inch model over at Best Buy. This means that you can purchase your new LG smart TV for $2,000. You will also find the Class Nanocell 99 Series receiving a discount on its larger 86-inch model, which lets you pick up this massive smart TV for $4,750. Other variants aren’t getting any discounts, or they are already gone, so you may want to hurry and check them out before they sell out.

The LG Class NanoCell 99 Series LED 8K UHD Smart webOS TV features 8K UHD resolution, which means sixteen times the pixels found in a Full HD display. Its LED display will deliver superior brightness and high color contrast. In addition, LG’s a9 Gen 4 AI Processor 8K will detect and enhance everything you watch on your new smart TV. And you won’t have to worry that much about your media experience, as its AI Picture Pro and AI Sound Pro will work together to deliver clear and smooth images with maximum sound quality.

Other LG deals feature the Class UP8000 Series LED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV that is currently receiving a $100 discount, which means you can pick one up for $600 on its 60-inch model. Or you can choose to spend a bit more with the LG Class NanoCell 75 Series LED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV that now sells for $750 on its 70-inch option, meaning that you can get one and still manage to save $450, which means you could also pick up the 43-inch model that is currently selling for $449.99 after a $50 discount.