LG has launched a pair of new true wireless earbuds in the TONE Free series, HBS-FN6 and HBS-FN4, both of which are making their way to the US and European markets starting July. But what’s truly special about the higher-end HBS-FN6 is that it comes with a charging case that kills germs using UV light as a self-cleaning measure.

The LG HBS-FN6 come with the proprietary UVnano case that kills bacteria and germs sitting on the silicone ear gel and inner mesh while the earbuds are being charged using ultraviolet light with a claimed 99.9% efficiency. The earbuds can last 6 hours on a single charge, while the charging case adds another 12 hours of playback time.

LG’s new earbuds employ Meridian’s HSP (Headphone Spatial Processing) technology to deliver a more realistic soundstage and an improved audio output. Moreover, the customized EQ sound settings offer four unique presets with each mode to let users tweak the sound profile to their liking. The in-ear design brings noise isolation to the table as well, and you also get an ambient made for noise cancellation too.

The IPX4-rated LG HBS-FN6 earbuds support touch inputs for playback controls and come with voice assistant access as well. They come in Stylish Black and Modern White colors, but the company is yet to reveal their price.

Source: LG