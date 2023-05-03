We have amazing deals for anyone interested in getting a new laptop, as Amazon’s latest offers will get you up to 41 percent savings on some very cool laptops. Savings start with the LG gram 16T90Q 2-in-1 Tablet Laptop, which currently sells for just $1,249. This convertible laptop was released last year with a $2,100 price tag, which means that you would be scoring more than $850 in instant savings on this beast.

LG Gram 16 2-in-1 $1249 $2100 Save $851 The 2022 version of LG's gram 16 16T90Q 2-in-1 tablet and laptop features a 16-inch IPS display, an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 2TB SSD storage, a FHD webcam for video calls, support for WiFi 6E speeds, and more. $1,249 at Amazon

LG’s gram 16T90Q 2-in-1 Tablet Laptop comes with a 16-inch IPS display, an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 2TB SSD storage, a FHD webcam for video calls, support for WiFi 6E speeds, and more. However, the best features of this laptop arrive with its slim and ultra-lightweight design, which makes it easy to carry anywhere. And if you’re interested in long-lasting battery life, this may also be the perfect option for you, as the 16T90Q 2-in-1 Tablet Laptop will give you up to 18.5 hours of continuous use.

You can also pick up a more powerful Dell G15 gaming laptop that now sells for $1,192, shipped over at Dell.com. This powerful battle station has an Intel Core i9 processor, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD space inside, and NVIDIA GeForce RTX3070 with 8GB RAM to run the latest games on the market. To take advantage of this deal you must rememner to add promo coupons SAVE10 and ARMMPPS at checkout. Otherwise, you will find yourself paying more for this baby.

And suppose you want a more affordable alternative. In that case, you can also consider going for Microsoft Surface Pro 9, available for $900 after an 18 percent discount, which will help you keep $200 in your bank account. This Windows-powered 2-in-1 tablet and laptop has a 13-inch display, an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and 256GB storage space. Its convertible design makes it perfect for creators. The best part is that savings are being applied across the board so that you can get your new device in any of its four color options.

Other savings include MSI’s G321CUV 32-inch Gaming Monitor, which now sells for $260 with 13 percent savings that will get you $40 instant savings. This monitor arrives with UHD resolution, 60Hz refresh rates, AMD Freesync to prevent screen tearing, 1ms response times, and other cool features.