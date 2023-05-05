We start today’s savings with an insane deal, as you can currently score 50 percent savings on a very potent and portable laptop, as the LG gram 14 is now selling for just $747 at Amazon.com.

This version of the LG gram 14 was launched in 2022, and it packs an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, 512GB storage space, and a 14-inch IPS display with 1920x1200 resolution. You also get a FHD webcam for your video calls or conferences, support for WiFi 6E, Thunderbolt 4, and more. However, the deals get even better when you discover that purchasing this laptop will get you 90 days free of Amazon Music Unlimited. Unfortunately, that last part only applies to new subscribers, but it is still an awesome deal.

LG Gram 14 $747 $1500 Save $753 The LG Gram 14 excellent for anyone looking for a powerful beast in a slim and sexy-looking design. It comes with an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, 512GB storage, a 14-inch IPS display, and other great features. $747 at Amazon

Disclaimer Here at Pocketnow, we’re happy to bring you the best tech deals we come across, so you can save as much money as possible on your favorite products and purchases without spending time looking for them. However, the deals we post are valid at the time of publishing our articles, and by the time you come across them, they might no longer be available, or products could be out of stock. Please keep that in mind as we remain committed to working with you in favor of your wallet!

You can also change the configuration of your laptop to include a more potent Intel Core i7 chip, up to 32GB RAM, and 1TB SSD storage, but that will also change the final pricing and possible savings you get. For instance, if you want to go all out, you can get the Intel Core i7 model with 32GB RAM and 1TB SSD for $1,299, thanks to a 28 percent discount. Unfortunately, this baby isn’t powerful enough to run the latest games, as it sports Intel Iris Xe graphics, but it will be more than perfect for taking on regular schoolwork and everyday tasks.

Suppose you’re looking for more options. In that case, you can also check out the more affordable Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming Chromebook that now sells for $570 after receiving a 19 percent discount, translating to $130 instant savings. This laptop also includes Intel Iris Xe graphics and an Intel Core i5 processor, but you will have to live with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage space.

You can also complete your setup with a new monitor, as some interesting options are on sale. First up, we have MSI’s G281UV 28-inch gaming monitor going for just $250 with 22 percent savings. Or get the higher-end and smaller 27-inch LG 27UN880-B Ultrafine Monitor, now going for just $390 thanks to a massive 35 percent discount, or get a new BenQ MOBIUZ EX2710S Gaming Monitor for just $274 and keep more than $50 in your wallet.