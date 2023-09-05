We start today’s offers with an insane deal on one of LG’s best projectors, as the Cinebeam HU85LA UST 4K UHD Laser Smart Home Projector is now available for $3,000 after receiving an insane 40 percent discount. This model normally sells for $5,000, meaning that you can take one of these devices home and score $2,000 in instant savings, which is great considering that you can use all that money to buy other accessories that will boost your home theater experience to let you enjoy your experience to the max.

LG’s HU85LA UST Cinebeam projector arrives with great features, including HDR10, voice recognition, a bright 2,700 ANSI Lumen bright image, and a display size that will go up to 120 inches when placed 7.2 inches away from the wall. And, of course, it also supports the best and latest streaming services available today, including Netflix, Max, Disney+, and more.

Suppose you want a more affordable alternative. In that case, you need to opt for the more affordable LG CineBeam UHD 4K Projector HU70LA, now going for $1,100 after a 20 percent discount and an extra $100 on-page coupon that will also give you an exciting media experience. And if you want to boost your audio experience even more, you can add a new Klipsch Cinema 600 Sound Bar 3.1 Home Theater System to your setup and score 39 percent savings. This model normally goes for $549, but you can now get one for just $335.

You can also clean your house while enjoying a game or your favorite movies and shows by adding a new ECOVACS DEEBOT X1 Omni robot vacuum and mop combo to your purchase. This model usually sells for $1,550, but you can get yours for just $1100 right now. Or get the more affordable ECOVACS DEEBOT N10 PLUS for just $400 with the latest offers that will get you $200 off.