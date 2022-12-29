Score huge savings on some of the best projectors available at Amazon.com, as you can get up to 33 percent savings on LG's CineBeam UHD 4K and more

Smart TVs are great, but we have a better alternative for those interested in the best media experience, as Amazon’s latest deals will help you score huge savings on several smart home theater projectors, starting with the LG CineBeam UHD 4K Projector DLP Ultra Short Throw Laser Smart Home Theater Projector, which now sells for $1,998 after receiving a 33 percent discount. This fantastic 4K laser projector regularly sells for $3,000, which means that you will be able to receive more than $1,000 in savings.

The LG CineBeam UHD 4K Projector will transform your living room into a next-level entertainment center, as you will be able to watch movies and series and play your favorite games on a larger canvas. It arrives with 2,500 ANSI brightness, meaning that you can enjoy your favorite media even in well-lit rooms, and the best part is that you only need to place it 5 inches from the wall to get an 80-inch screen size. And don’t worry about sound quality, as it also comes with embedded 20W + 20W stereo speakers, plus a quad woofer setup to produce rich, deep bass to deliver 40W sound with minimal screen vibrations.

LG CineBeam Projector The LG CineBeam UHD 4K Projector HU715QW comes with a large and bright display with up to 120-inch display size, 2,500 ANSI brightness, and amazing 40W total audio output to help you take your media experience to new levels. See at Amazon

Disclaimer Here at Pocketnow, we’re happy to bring you the best tech deals we come across, so you can save as much money as possible on your favorite products and purchases without spending time looking for them. However, the deals we post are valid at the time of publishing our articles, and by the time you come across them, they might no longer be available, or products could be out of stock. Please keep that in mind as we remain committed to working with you in favor of your wallet!

Suppose you’re looking for a more affordable option. In that case, you can also consider checking out the LG CineBeam FHD Projector HF85LA, which now sells for $1,527, after receiving a 10 percent discount to get an amazing experience with a screen size that can go up to 120 inches. And if you want a larger display, you can also opt for a new WEMAX Nova 4K UHD Ultra Short Throw Smart Laser Projector that currently sells for $1,890 thanks to a 30 percent discount, representing $810 savings.

Finally, you can also pick up a new Anker Nebula Cosmos Max 4K UHD TV Home Theater/Entertainment Projector for $1,100 after seeing a 13 percent discount, but don’t forget to add the on-page coupon, as that will get you an extra $300 discount.