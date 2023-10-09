We keep spotting outstanding deals on very interesting smart TVs. Last week, we saw an option that would let you score a 75-inch smart TV for less than $1,000, which is an offer that’s still available for anyone interested in a more affordable smart Mini-LED smart TV from Hisense. However, if you’re setting your eyes on a higher-end model, I must recommend you check out the latest savings applied to the LG C2 Series OLED evo Smart TV, which now sells for as low as $1,078 thanks to a 10 percent discount. However, you will find better savings when you go for the larger models, with price cuts of up to 15 percent.

LG C2 Series 4K Smart TV $1297 $1500 Save $203 LG's C2 Series OLED evo Gallery Edition Smart TV is an amazing option for those looking for a new smart TV. It is one of LG’s best options, meaning that you will get an outstanding image thanks to its OLED technology. $1297 at Amazon

Amazon’s latest offers will get you great savings on a new LG C2 Series OLED evo Smart TV. One of the best options comes with a 14 percent discount on the 55-inch model, which now sells for $1,297. This model normally sells for $1,500, but today’s offer will get you more than $200 in instant savings. Indeed, the best savings arrive with the 77-inch model, now selling for $2,387 thanks to a 15 percent discount, representing more than $400 in instant savings, but the best part is that no matter what size you go for, you will still enjoy outstanding 4K content with bright colors and powerful sound. LG’s C2 Series OLED evo Smart TV arrives with the α9 Gen 5 AI Processor 4K that will automatically enhance your content to deliver improved picture and sound quality, with up to 120Hz refresh rates. It’s also an excellent option for gamers thanks to NVIDIA G-SYNC, FreeSync Premium, and Variable Refresh Rates for a better, more fluid gaming experience.

Of course, you can also get a larger display and a more cinematic experience if you choose to ditch your smart TV in favor of a new LG CineBeam UHD 4K Projector, as this baby now sells for $997 thanks to a massive 34 percent discount.