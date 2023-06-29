We start today’s deals with some of LG’s best TVs on the market, as you will find the 42-inch model of the LG C2 Series OLED Evo Smart TV selling for just $997 after picking up a 17 percent discount. This model would normally cost you $1,200, so you would be scoring more than $200 in instant savings. There are five other screen sizes, so pricing and savings will vary depending on the size you go for, but I would also recommend you check out the 55-inch class, as it sells for $1,297 with 14 percent savings, representing more than $200 savings.

Disclaimer Here at Pocketnow, we’re happy to bring you the best tech deals we come across, so you can save as much money as possible on your favorite products and purchases without spending time looking for them. However, the deals we post are valid at the time of publishing our articles, and by the time you come across them, they might no longer be available, or products could be out of stock. Please keep that in mind as we remain committed to working with you in favor of your wallet!

LG’s C2 Series OLED evo Smart TV is an excellent option for anyone looking for a new LED smart TV with 4K resolution that will deliver up to 120Hz refresh rates. It will also reproduce your favorite content from the best and most popular streaming services available, with stunning color accuracy and bright images with deep blacks thanks to its α9 Gen 5 AI Processor 4K that adapts to the content you’re watching, automatically adjusting the TV’s settings for improved picture and sound quality.

And if you’re looking for more affordable alternatives, you can pick up a new LG UR9000 Series with a 65-inch screen size for just $647 with the latest offers, or go for the larger 75-inch B2 Series OLED Smart TV that goes for $1,997 with $300 instant savings.

You can also check out the latest savings applied to the Kasa Smart Light Bulbs, full-color changing and dimmable smart WiFi bulbs that now sell for $32 after receiving an $8 discount. These are great for any room, and they will be excellent for setting the mood in your movie or gaming room. You can also add a new GRID 4S, a piece of A3 artwork, to your decoration for just $162 after the latest discounts. This will be a great present for Apple users since it displays the individual parts of an old 4S.

And since we’re talking about smart lights and setting the perfect mood for every occasion, you should also check out the recently launched Govee Outdoor String Lights H1 that will give you 50ft of RGBIC Outdoor Lights with 15 Dimmable 200lm Warm White LED Bulbs that will perform great in any weather condition thanks to its IP65 rating. They launched with a $120 price tag, but you can take one home for just $100 by adding the $20 on-page coupon.