LG’s C1 Series smart TV, NanoCell 80 Series and more products are on sale

We start today’s deals with a vast selection of smart TVs currently on sale. First up, we have the LG OLED C1 Series receiving a 24 percent discount on its 65 and 77-inch variants, which means that you can purchase one of these fantastic new smart TVs starting at $1,897 and get $603 savings on the smaller model. In addition, the larger 77-inch variant is getting the same 24 percent discount that will score you $903 savings so that you can take yours home for $2,897.

The LG OLED C1 Series comes packed with LG’s Α9 Gen 4 AI Processor 4K with AI Picture Pro, Sound Pro, Dolby Vision IQ, Dolby Atmos, webOS + ThinQ AI with Magic Remote and other great features. However, if you want the larger 83-inch option, you can currently get yours for $6,794 after a $200 discount, and the best part is that this option comes bundled with a SP11RA Soundbar System.

LG OLED C1 Series LG NanoCell 80 Series Fire TV Stick 4K

A more affordable option comes as the LG NanoCell 80 Series receives up to 27 percent savings, but those savings depend on the model you go for. You can purchase the 65-inch model for just $847 after a 23 percent discount that will help you keep $253 in your pocket. Or grab the smaller 55-inch model that is receiving a 19 percent discount that leaves it up for grabs at $647. The best savings arrive with the 75-inch model that can be yours for $1,097 after a $403 discount that translates to 27 percent savings. The NanoCell 75 Series is also a great option, and you can pick one up for $545 on its 55-inch model, which is less than the manufacturer’s suggested retail price; that’s why you won’t see the price of this product unless you add it to your cart. But don’t worry, you can remove it afterward.

If you’re looking for more affordable options, you can get the LG UHD TV starting at $357 on its 43-inch model after a 26 percent discount that will get you $123 savings. The LG 55-inch UP7000 Series 4K LED UHD Smart webOS TV 2021 Model Bundle with Premium 2 Year Extended Protection Plan goes for $620. And if you want to add extra functionality to your smart TV, remember that you can also score great savings on the Fire TV Stick 4K, Fire TV Stick 4K Max, and other excellent Fire TV products.