You can currently get the latest 2021 LG C1 Series 77-inch 4K Smart OLED TV for $3,497 after a very compelling $303 discount. This smart TV comes with Alexa built-in, a9 Gen4 AI Processor 4K, which uses deep-learning algorithms to give you the best viewing experience no matter the content you’re watching. Now, you can also get the TCL 75-inch 5-Series 4K UHD for just $998 with $201.99 savings if you don’t want to spend more than a grand on a new TV, or grab a smaller size display, as the TCL 55-inch 6-Series 4K UHD Dolby Vision HDR QLED Roku Smart TV can be yours for just $800 with $100 savings.

The Samsung 55-inch Class Curved UHD TU-8300 Series is also on sale, and you can grab yours for $498 after a $102 discount. And if you’re still looking for a more affordable option, you can check out the Hisense 50-Inch Class H8 Quantum Series Android 4K ULED Smart TV that’s now going for $469 with an $80.99 discount.

    LG C1 Series 77-inch 4K Smart OLED TV

    TCL 75-inch 5-Series 4K UHD Smart TV

    Samsung 55-inch Class Curved UHD TU-8300 Series

 

Heading over to Best Buy, we find the Apple TV 4K getting a $10 discount on both its 32 GB and 64 GB storage options. This means that you can get the base model for just $150 or get twice as much storage for $170. Now, this deal also features six free months of Apple Music and free Apple News+ for six months (new subscribers only) [Digital]. And if you still want to save more, you can go for the open-box options that are now selling for $130 and $144 with 32 GB and 64 GB storage, respectively. And check out more Apple deals by following this link.

    Apple TV 4K

 

Finally, you can save on a new PowerA Enhanced Wired Controller for Nintendo Switch, and there are several options to choose from. First up, the Mario Vintage gaming controller is getting a $10 discount, leaving it available for $15. The Pikachu Lightning gaming controller is getting a $3.89 discount, leaving it up for grabs at $21.10, or get the Mario Silver variant for $15. You can get the PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch – Animal Crossing: KK if you want a wireless option. Slider for $32.35 with $17.64 savings, and if you just want to get a new carrying case for your Nintendo Switch, check out the PowerA Folio Case that’s now selling for $17.29 after a $7.70 discount.

    PowerA Mario Vintage Gaming Controller

    Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch Animal Crossing

    PowerA Folio Case for Nintendo Switch

 




A former bilingual teacher that left the classrooms to join the team of Pocketnow as a news editor and content creator for the Spanish audience. An artist by nature who enjoys video games, guitars, action figures, cooking, painting, drawing and good music.

