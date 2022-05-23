LG’s C1 4K OLED smart TVs are getting up to $1,203 savings

LG makes some of the best displays on the market, so it is only logical that its smart TVs deliver some of the best image quality available. Indeed, that also means that they’re not necessarily the most budget-friendly options out there. But if you’re really interested in getting one, we have great news, as LG’s popular C1 4K OLED smart TVs are currently on sale, and you can take one home starting at $997.

You can currently purchase a new LG C1 OLED 4K smart TV starting at $997, but that’s only if you can live with a 48-inch model. This is thanks to the latest deal that shaves 34 percent off the final price of this model, which means you can get your new smart TV and save $503.

However, deals don’t stop there, as the best savings come with the 65-inch model that is now up for grabs at $1,597 after picking up a 36 percent discount. In other words, you can take this amazing smart TV home and still manage to save $903. You can also consider the larger 77-inch model that sells for $2,597 after a $1,203 discount. This offer will get you 32 percent savings, and you will get an unbelievable experience thanks to its 120Hz refresh rates, AI-powered 4K, Dolby Cinema, Gaming mode, and more. Remember that LG’s OLED display packs over 8 million pixels that turn on and off independently, so you’ll see your content with perfect black, over a billion rich colors, and infinite contrast for a viewing experience like no other.

LG OLED C1 Series Smart TV The LG OLED C1 Series is an amazing option for those looking for a new smart TV. It is one of LG’s best options, meaning that you will get an outstanding image thanks to its OLED technology, making it deliver a brighter display and darker blacks.

If you’re looking for more options, you can also consider the LG OLED B2 Series 65-inch model available for $1,997 after receiving a $303 discount representing 13 percent savings. This model comes with the same 120Hz refresh rates, AI-powered 4K, Dolby Cinema as the C1 series, but it is a 2022 model, while the C1 series models are all from 2021.