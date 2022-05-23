We are reader supported. External links may earn us a commission.

Deals

LG’s C1 4K OLED smart TVs are getting up to $1,203 savings

By Samuel Martinez May 23, 2022, 6:02 pm
FI LG OLED C1 Series Source: LG

LG makes some of the best displays on the market, so it is only logical that its smart TVs deliver some of the best image quality available. Indeed, that also means that they’re not necessarily the most budget-friendly options out there. But if you’re really interested in getting one, we have great news, as LG’s popular C1 4K OLED smart TVs are currently on sale, and you can take one home starting at $997.

You can currently purchase a new LG C1 OLED 4K smart TV starting at $997, but that’s only if you can live with a 48-inch model. This is thanks to the latest deal that shaves 34 percent off the final price of this model, which means you can get your new smart TV and save $503.

POCKETNOW VIDEO OF THE DAY

However, deals don’t stop there, as the best savings come with the 65-inch model that is now up for grabs at $1,597 after picking up a 36 percent discount. In other words, you can take this amazing smart TV home and still manage to save $903. You can also consider the larger 77-inch model that sells for $2,597 after a $1,203 discount. This offer will get you 32 percent savings, and you will get an unbelievable experience thanks to its 120Hz refresh rates, AI-powered 4K, Dolby Cinema, Gaming mode, and more. Remember that LG’s OLED display packs over 8 million pixels that turn on and off independently, so you’ll see your content with perfect black, over a billion rich colors, and infinite contrast for a viewing experience like no other.

LG OLED C1 Series Smart TV Product Box image

LG OLED C1 Series Smart TV

The LG OLED C1 Series is an amazing option for those looking for a new smart TV. It is one of LG’s best options, meaning that you will get an outstanding image thanks to its OLED technology, making it deliver a brighter display and darker blacks.

If you’re looking for more options, you can also consider the LG OLED B2 Series 65-inch model available for $1,997 after receiving a $303 discount representing 13 percent savings. This model comes with the same 120Hz refresh rates, AI-powered 4K, Dolby Cinema as the C1 series, but it is a 2022 model, while the C1 series models are all from 2021.

Read More

Search

Latest Articles

 iOS

Here's how the Apple iPod changed the world in 21 years

iPod was an industry-changing device at its time, and it had a massive impact on modern smartphones, and the way we listen to music. We take a last look at the now-discontinued Apple iPod and the history it leaves behind.

By Roland Udvarlaki May 11, 2022, 10:00 am
iOS

How to use Mic Modes in VOIP and FaceTime Calls

This guide will go over the steps you need to follow to activate one of the available Mic Mode settings on Apple Devices to begin using the feature and improve your calling experience.

By Aryan Suren May 10, 2022, 10:00 am
Phones

This iPhone 14 feature might urge users to upgrade

Until now, it appeared that iPhone 14 would only be a minor upgrade over the iPhone 13 series. However, a new leak suggests that the iPhone 14 will come with one feature that might urge users to upgrade.

By Sanuj Bhatia May 9, 2022, 5:00 am