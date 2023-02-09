Take advantage of the latest deals available at Amazon.com, where you will find the LG gram 16, and other great laptops on sale

We start today’s deals over at Amazon.com, where several LG gram models receive huge price cuts. There is something for everyone, but one of the best options comes with the LG gram 16 Ultra Lightweight Laptop, which now sells for $1,320 thanks to a very attractive 31 percent discount. This powerful laptop launched with a $1,900 price tag, meaning you would score more than $580 in instant savings.

LG Gram 16 (2022) The LG gram 16 comes with a large 16-inch display, an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD storage, a FHD webcam, and support for WiFi 6E, Thunderbolt 4 and other great features. See at Amazon (US)

The LG gram 16 comes packed with a beautiful 16-inch IPS display, an Intel Core i7 processor, NVIDIA RTX2050 graphics, 16GB RAM, 1TB NVMe SSD storage, a FHD webcam, support for WiFi 6E, Thunderbolt 4 connectivity, and more. However, you can also opt for the slightly larger LG gram 17 that now sells for $1,307 after receiving a 27 percent discount. This model comes with a larger IPS display, an Intel Evo i7 processor, and the same RAM and storage, but you will lack in the graphics department, as this model comes with Intel Iris Xe inside. Another great alternative comes with the LG gram 16 2-in-1 tablet laptop for $1,484 with 29 percent savings.

Other, more budget-friendly options start with the Microsoft Surface Laptop 3, which packs a 13.5-inch touchscreen display, an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and 128GB storage space for $779 with 22 percent savings. Or get the ASUS Vivobook S 14 Flip, which is currently available for $540 with 21 percent savings. This model features Ryzen 5 processor, 8GB RAM, and 512GB storage space, and if that’s still too much for your wallet, then you can also consider going for the Acer Chromebook Spin 714 Laptop, as it now sells for $499 thanks to a $230 discount. It features an Intel Evo Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and 256GB storage space.