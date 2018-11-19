The LG XBOOM AI ThinQ WK9 is a smart display with Google Assistant

Smart speakers and smart displays are slowly making their way to the market and especially our homes. Now we see that LG has also been preparing one of these devices to compete with major names like Google and Amazon. The LG XBOOM AI ThinQ WK9 is already listed in LG’s website and in B&H Photo Video. It’s not currently for sale but it looks impressive, and man does it pack a punch.

This new tongue twister name can get some of us mixed up, but the LG XBOOM AI ThinQ WK9 is a new smart display with Google Assistant and 20W speakers. It also includes an 8” touchscreen and it’s going to be able of communicating with the rest of your LG products. Now, if you didn’t like the name, you’re probably going to hate the price. It’s $299, even though we are supposed to find it for $199 during the Holiday Season. This would make the LG XBOOM AI ThinQ WK9 just $50 more than the Google Home Hub, and it would match the price of Lenovo’s Smart Display.