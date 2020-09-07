Earlier today, LG confirmed that its upcoming ‘Explorer Project’ smartphone will be called Wing. So far, we have seen the upcoming dual-display smartphone with a swiveling design in a couple of videos and a leaked render, but only with the two screens locked at a fixed angle. It was believed that the secondary screen would swivel out from behind, but we were yet to see that happen in action. That finally changes. A leaked hands-on video finally shows the LG Wing’s display rotating on camera. And it is not the secondary display that swings into action, but the primary display at the top.

The top full-screen panel is impressively thin, and appears to rotate all the way up to 90-degrees in a relatively smooth fashion. When rotated, the main display appears to lock itself horizontally at the top, making a ‘T’ shape with the secondary display that only occupies half the vertical space, while the remaining half hides the display rotating hardware. Of course, LG will give it a fancy name and go to great lengths explaining the engineering behind it, but at least now we know how it all works on the surface. And to be honest, it looks extremely cool.

LG’s Wing smartphone appears to have a Type-C port at the bottom sitting alongside the speaker. Also, we get a blink-and-you-miss-it glimpse of the rear panel’s curved slope, which appears to flaunt a glossy finish. It would actually be awesome if LG could give the Wing the same design treatment as the LG Velvet.

Additionally, as per an ETNews report, the shipment price of LG Wing has reportedly been set at KRW 1.09 million (~ $918), while the cost calculated after “value-added tax rate reflected in the factory price” (translated) comes down to KRW 1.91 million (~ $1608) – both of which fall in line with a previous leak. LG has promised to share more details about its upcoming smartphone on September 14.