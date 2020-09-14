LG has unveiled its first Explorer Project device, the LG WING, which comes with a unique form factor. It is a dual-display device where one display swivels over the another. LG says users can “switch seamlessly between Basic Mode and Swivel Mode any time to enjoy an expanded and truly differentiated user experience.” In Swivel Mode, the entire front of the phone rotates clockwise 90 degrees, orienting the Main Screen in landscape mode to reveal a 3.9-inch second screen. A single application can be expanded to both screens or two applications can be displayed simultaneously, one on each display.

Watch media and simultaneously chat with someone in a different app.

Viewing video-sharing and streaming platforms in Swivel Mode allows users to interact with the second screen while content plays uninterrupted on the main screen. LG has collaborated with industry-leading platform partners. For instance, when viewing YouTube or Tubi on the preinstalled NAVER Whale browser, the video plays on the main screen while the second screen displays comments or the search bar. Moreover, the Multi App feature allows users to create shortcuts for pairs of apps they typically use together.

The LG WING features a 6.8-inch P-OLED FullVision main screen display with 20.5:9 aspect ratio. The 3.9-inch second screen doubles as a grip lock. There’s also a Grip Lock mode, that uses the second screen to display information such as time and date and ignores accidental touches. In video platform apps optimized for its unique form factor, LG WING’s second screen acts as the media controller. When activated, a floating icon appears in the upper-right corner of the second screen, giving users the ability to change video and sound settings without having to pause the video or switch to another window.

While watching a video, playback and brightness controls can be moved to the secondary screen.

The LG WING is powered by Snapdragon 765G SoC. It sports a triple rear camera setup of 64MP OIS Wide + 12MP Ultra Wide Angle camera + 13MP Wide lens. There’s a 32MP pop-up selfie shooter. The Gimbal Motion Camera turns LG WING’s second screen into a convenient grip, providing the stability needed to capture clearer shots and smooth video footage in horizontal mode with one hand.

The camera controls can be moved to the secondary screen while capturing photos and videos.

“The hinge mechanism in LG WING has proven to be perfectly reliable even after 200,000 swivels,” says the company.

LG WING specifications