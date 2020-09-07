Over the weekend, LG has confirmed, via a press release, that the official name of is upcoming rotating smartphone will indeed be LG WING. It’s how the media has been referring to the device ever since the first reports popped up back in May, describing its T-shaped rotating build.

The phone will be part of LG’s Explorer Project, a “new mobile category aimed at discovering new ways to interact with mobile devices”.

As we reported at the beginning of the month, the LG WING will be unveiled on September 14; this has been now officially reconfirmed by the company in the aforementioned press release.

As far as the device is concerned, it brings a new approach to an older concept. While we all remember sliders like the BlackBerry Priv, the concept with most devices in this category was simple: slide the display up to reveal a physical keyboard.

With the LG WING, users will reportedly be able to tilt/slide the main display in order to reveal a secondary screen that will host the keyboard or other information depending on the usage scenario and the app being used.

LG has been experimenting with multiple displays for quite some time now. While the company seems to have settled for the Second Screen concept, a case you snap on to the phone that attaches an identical secondary display, it does indeed reveal the fact that, at least for now, LG is not planning on any “real” foldable.

However, the “twistable” could be innovative enough, and “cool” enough to make up for that approach. This innovative smartphone might, however, according to recent reports, be priced somewhere around the $1,000 threshold.

In addition to the image at the top, which is an old mock-up from spring, you can check out a leaked video showing off the phone in a navigation scenario. A second video shows off the same device, which will give you a pretty good idea of what to expect.

We’ll, of course, be covering the event and we’ll tell you all about the LG WING, so make sure to check back in on September 14 for our LG WING launch coverage.

Source: LG