LG has finally announced the price of its outlandish Wing smartphone for the US market. If you’ve been eager to lay your hands on the LG’s latest phone with a swiveling secondary display, you’ll have to fork out a cool $999. Pre-orders for the LG Wing kick off on October 1 and it will be up for grabs starting October 15 via Verizon. However, if you are hooked to another carrier, LG assures that the device will arrive on AT&T and T-Mobile as well in the fall season. Unfortunately, we don’t know if LG also plans to sell unlocked units via its own online store or retail partners such as Amazon and BestBuy in the US.

Before we talk about the device’s internal hardware, let’s quickly go through the new experiences that the LG Wing’s swiveling display brings to the table. When you swivel the main display at a 90-degree angle to reveal the secondary display, you can either expand an app’s UI to both screens or run separate apps on each one. For example, you can watch YouTube videos on the main screen while the secondary display will show the comments section. Additionally, you can create shortcuts for two apps that you use simultaneously such as Google Maps and Spotify. And in case you’re wondering, LG says the device can handle more than 200,000 swivels.

Up front, you get a 6.8-inch FHD+ P-OLED display while the secondary display measures 3.9-inch (1240×1080 pixels) diagonally and also doubles as a grip lock. Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 765G SoC runs the show coupled with 8 gigs of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. The Qualcomm chip also brings 5G compatibility to the table. Verizon says that the LG Wing will support its 5G Ultra Wideband network.

The triple rear camera setup includes a 64MP primary snapper, a 13MP wide-angle shooter and another 12MP wide-angle camera that uses what the company calls hexa-motion sensors for a gimbal-like functionality. Selfies are handled by a 32MP pop-up camera. A 4,000mAh battery keeps the lights on, while Android 10 handles things on the software side. If you are interested in buying the LG wing from Verizon, you can check out the financing offers and trade-in discounts here.