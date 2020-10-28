After the US launch, LG has unveiled its latest smartphones, the LG Wing and LG Velvet in India. The two smartphones were announced at a virtual event, where it also unveiled the pricing and availability details. The LG Wing costs INR 69,990 (~ USD 949), which is USD 50 less than its US price. On the other hand, the LG Velvet costs INR 36,990 (~ USD 500), and the Velvet with Dual Screen combo is priced at INR 49,990 (~ USD 678).

LG Wing

The LG Wing features a 6.8-inch P-OLED FullVision main screen display with 20.5:9 aspect ratio. The 3.9-inch second screen doubles as a grip lock. There’s also a Grip Lock mode, that uses the second screen to display information such as time and date and ignores accidental touches. In video platform apps optimized for its unique form factor, LG WING’s second screen acts as the media controller. When activated, a floating icon appears in the upper-right corner of the second screen, giving users the ability to change video and sound settings without having to pause the video or switch to another window.

It is powered by Snapdragon 765G SoC. It sports a triple rear camera setup of 64MP OIS Wide + 12MP Ultra Wide Angle camera + 13MP Wide lens. There’s a 32MP pop-up selfie shooter. The Gimbal Motion Camera turns LG WING’s second screen into a convenient grip, providing the stability needed to capture clearer shots and smooth video footage in horizontal mode with one hand. It will go on sale in India across online platforms and offline stores from November 9.

Display Main Screen: 6.8″ 20.5:9 FHD+ P-OLED (2460×1080 / 395PPI)

Second Screen: 3.9″ 1.15:1 G-OLED (1240×1080 / 419PPI) SoC Snapdragon 765G RAM 8GB Storage 128GB / 256GB, microSD card support (up to 2TB) Cameras Rear: 64MP (Main)

13MP (ultrawide) 117-degree FoV

13MP ultrawide Big Pixel with 120-degree FoV



Front: 32MP Battery 4000mAh OS Android 10 (Q OS) Size 169.5 x 74.5 x 10.9 mm Weight 260 grams

LG Velvet

The LG Velvet features a 6.8-inch 20.5: 9 aspect ratio Cinema FullVision Full HD+ OLED display with a Waterdrop notch. It is powered by the Snapdragon 845 SoC instead of the Snapdragon 765G found in the US variant. The smartphone sports a triple rear camera setup of 48MP + 8MP + 5MP. On the front lies a 16MP selfie shooter. It packs a 4,300mAh battery with support for Qualcomm Quick Charge 4+. It will go on sale in India across online platforms and offline stores from October 30.