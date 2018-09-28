LG Watch W7 is long-rumored Watch Timepiece that will debut with V40
The LG Watch Timepiece that has been rumored throughout the course of the year for launch will finally arrive in just about a week.
Leaks journalist Evan Blass has tweeted that the Android Wear smartwatch with a dual-layer watchface will be launched with the LG V40 ThinQ on October 3 with a decidedly more alphanumeric brand.
Half a year later, this will launch alongside the LG V40 ThinQ as the LG Watch W7. https://t.co/vEXJ6BOvvG
— Evan Blass (@evleaks) September 28, 2018
The LG Watch W7 is believed to have been tracked at the FCC multiple times. It will come as the first and, in high likelihood, the only Wear OS smartwatch from a traditional Android tech company this year. Google has reportedly shelved plans for a first-party watch until next year while Huawei may need more time to achieve certain benchmarks like week-long battery life. Samsung’s Galaxy Watch had been rumored to switch its software to Wear OS, but ultimately stuck with the in-house Tizen OS.
Meanwhile, fashion and watch brands have picked up the slack with a focus on the outdoors and luxury.
