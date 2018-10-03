LG Watch W7 layers physical clockface on top of screen

In addition to the V40 ThinQ, LG has also launched a new smartwatch, the first after Google’s transition from Android Wear to Wear OS.

The LG Watch W7 (formerly dubbed the Watch Timepiece in the rumor world) has a circular display as does pretty much any other smartwatch around, but tops it off with mechanical minute and hour arms. Those arms can be toggled through software to indicate altitude, barometrics and compass directions as well as perform stopwatch and timer functions.

That’s all on top of Wear OS with its new interface designed with less swiping in mind and a modest, but steady app ecosystem. The Qualcomm Wear 2100 is the main processor, so there isn’t a dedicated micro co-processor on-board as with the new Wear 3100, but the device will be able to run in a power-saving watch-only mode. Without notification pushes and advanced features, that should help push the two-day battery on normal use closer to 100 days if left in that mode.

Best Buy will stock the Watch W7 from October 14 with pre-orders starting October 7 at $449.99.