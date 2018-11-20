LG Watch W7 is $200 off at Best Buy

If you are looking for anything to put on your wrist (or someone else’s) this season, you might have put the LG Watch W7 out of mind… if it ever got there at all.

It was the chaebol’s contribution to Google’s Wear OS platform, but it didn’t get much of a blessing from Google unlike its prior Android Wear watches. And as tech brands have receded from Wear OS watches, timepiece brands have taken their place.

So, it shouldn’t be surprising that Best Buy is taking $200 off the price of the Watch W7, bringing it down to $249.99. If you want a Wear OS smartwatch with a display as well as analog time-telling arms, this is the one for you. A link to purchase is below this story.

And if not, well, you can move on.