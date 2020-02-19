Author
Earlier this week, LG launched a trio of smartphones with a military-grade build and quad rear cameras. The company has now unveiled a new entry-level phone for the Indian market called the LG W10 Alpha.

Here’s what the LG W10 Alpha offers in terms of hardware:

  • 5.71-inch HD+ display with a waterdrop notch
  • Octa-core Unisoc SC9863 processor
  • 3GB RAM
  • 32GB internal storage (expandable up to 128GB)
  • 8-megapixel front camera + 8-megapixel rear camera
  • 3,450mAh battery

The dual-SIM LG W10 Alpha runs Android Pie on the software side, but there is no word if it will be upgraded to Android 10. It misses out on a fingerprint sensor too, but there is AI-based face unlock to take care of authentication. The phone is priced at Rs. 10,000 (approximately $140) and comes in a single black paint job.

Source: LG

