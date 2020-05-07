LG Velvet

After teasing it for quite some time now, LG has unveiled its LG Velvet smartphone. The handset comes with support for Wacom stylus with up to 4096 pressure levels. Moreover, it comes pre-installed with Nebo handwriting app to help users make the most out of the stylus support. Here’s everything you need to know about the smartphone.

LG Velvet specifications

  • Display: 6.8-inch POLED with 20.5:9 aspect ratio and 2460×1080 FHD+ resolution
  • SoC: Qualcomm Snapdragon 765
  • RAM: 8GB
  • ROM: 128GB UFS 2.1 with microSD card slot
  • Cameras: Rear- 48MP + 8MP ultra-wide + 5MP depth sensor; Front- 16MP
  • Battery: 4,300mAh with fast charging support
  • In-display fingerprint sensor
  • IP 68 dust and water resistance
  • OS: Android 10 with the company’s heavily customized UI on top
LG Velvet

LG Velvet price and availability

The LG Velvet is currently available in South Korea in four color variants, namely, Aurora White, Aurora Gray, Aurora Green, and Illusion Sunset. As previously announced, the device is priced at KRW 899,800 (~734).

It will go on sale in South Korea starting May 15 with pre-sale starting from May 8 till May 14. There is no information on availability in other markets yet.

Source: LG Korea

