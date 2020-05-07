After teasing it for quite some time now, LG has unveiled its LG Velvet smartphone. The handset comes with support for Wacom stylus with up to 4096 pressure levels. Moreover, it comes pre-installed with Nebo handwriting app to help users make the most out of the stylus support. Here’s everything you need to know about the smartphone.

LG Velvet specifications

Display: 6.8-inch POLED with 20.5:9 aspect ratio and 2460×1080 FHD+ resolution

6.8-inch POLED with 20.5:9 aspect ratio and 2460×1080 FHD+ resolution SoC: Qualcomm Snapdragon 765

Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 RAM: 8GB

8GB ROM: 128GB UFS 2.1 with microSD card slot

128GB UFS 2.1 with microSD card slot Cameras: Rear- 48MP + 8MP ultra-wide + 5MP depth sensor; Front- 16MP

48MP + 8MP ultra-wide + 5MP depth sensor; 16MP Battery: 4,300mAh with fast charging support

4,300mAh with fast charging support In-display fingerprint sensor

IP 68 dust and water resistance

OS: Android 10 with the company’s heavily customized UI on top

LG Velvet price and availability

The LG Velvet is currently available in South Korea in four color variants, namely, Aurora White, Aurora Gray, Aurora Green, and Illusion Sunset. As previously announced, the device is priced at KRW 899,800 (~734).

It will go on sale in South Korea starting May 15 with pre-sale starting from May 8 till May 14. There is no information on availability in other markets yet.

Source: LG Korea