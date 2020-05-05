LG Velvet

We get more live images of the upcoming LG Velvet. We recently received another batch of pictures, but these give us more details and even a short hands-on video.

The LG Velvet is supposed to launch later this week, but we keep getting leaks that reveal everything that’s important about the device that’s going to replace LG’s G lineup. The Velvet is supposed to include a Snapdragon 765 5G processor, a 6.8-inch Full HD+ OLED panel, and according to these images, 8GB RAM and 18GB of storage space in this variant at least. Storage space in this device could be taken up to 2TB via MicroSD card, so don’t worry about running out of space. We are also supposed to get a 16MP selfie camera in the device’s U-shaped notch, and a triple camera with a 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultrawide and a 5MP depth sensor.

Other details mention IP68 water and dust resistance certification, AI-powered stereo speakers, ASMR video recording, and gimbal-like video stabilization, and all of this will be powered by a 4,300mAh battery. Take a look at these images and video, and tell us what you think of this new device.

