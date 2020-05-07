LG Velvet

LG has revealed the price of its upcoming LG Velvet smartphone. The device is priced at KRW 899,800 (~734). It is likely to be the starting price of the phone.

The company also shared that the LG Velvet will go on sale in South Korea starting May 15 with pre-sale starting from May 8 till May 14.

We already know most of the specifications of the upcoming phone. It features a 6.8-inch Cinema FullVision display and a 20.5:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chipset.

As for the optics, it sports a 48MP main sensor + an 8MP ultra-wide lens + a 5MP depth sensor. On the front lies a 16MP selfie shooter. Further, there’s a 4,300mAh battery on the inside.

Source: LG

You May Also Like

Android 11’s first public beta arriving on June 3

Welcome, Android 11!
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

We could see BOE displays in future Samsung Galaxy smartphones

Rumors say that we could possibly get to see Samsung Galaxy smartphones with BOE displays in a not so distant future

HTC Desire 20 Pro leaked schematic shows four rear cameras and a punch hole display

HTC Desire 20 Pro might debut as an upper mid-range smartphone, but details about its internals and market availability are still a mystery.