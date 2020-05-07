LG Velvet

LG has revealed the price of its upcoming LG Velvet smartphone. The device is priced at KRW 899,800 (~734). It is likely to be the starting price of the phone.

The company also shared that the LG Velvet will go on sale in South Korea starting May 15 with pre-sale starting from May 8 till May 14.

We already know most of the specifications of the upcoming phone. It features a 6.8-inch Cinema FullVision display and a 20.5:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chipset.

As for the optics, it sports a 48MP main sensor + an 8MP ultra-wide lens + a 5MP depth sensor. On the front lies a 16MP selfie shooter. Further, there’s a 4,300mAh battery on the inside.

Source: LG

You May Also Like
Vivo India

Vivo beats Samsung to take the second spot in India’s smartphone market

Vivo recorded a 48.9% growth in annual shipments between 2019 and 2020, while Samsung saw a decline of 13.7% in the same period.
redmi k30i

Redmi K30i leaked render reveals punch-hole display, triple rear cameras

The phone is tipped to be priced under the Redmi K30 5G.
Apple Mail App

Apple to fix a flaw that may have allowed hackers to steal data via iOS Mail App

Two independent security researchers who reviewed the discovery found the evidence credible.