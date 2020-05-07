LG has revealed the price of its upcoming LG Velvet smartphone. The device is priced at KRW 899,800 (~734). It is likely to be the starting price of the phone.

The company also shared that the LG Velvet will go on sale in South Korea starting May 15 with pre-sale starting from May 8 till May 14.

We already know most of the specifications of the upcoming phone. It features a 6.8-inch Cinema FullVision display and a 20.5:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chipset.

As for the optics, it sports a 48MP main sensor + an 8MP ultra-wide lens + a 5MP depth sensor. On the front lies a 16MP selfie shooter. Further, there’s a 4,300mAh battery on the inside.

Source: LG