LG has already detailed some of the specifications of its upcoming LG Velvet smartphone. It is all set to be unveiled on May 7. Ahead of the launch, live images of the handset have appeared online.

The phone can be seen in Aurora White and Aurora Grey color variants. However, the leak doesn’t make much of a difference since LG has already shared official images. These images have shown all the color options of their next offering.

The LG Velvet will feature a 6.8-inch Cinema FullVision display with a 20.5:9 aspect ratio and a waterdrop notch at the top. As for the optics, it will sport a 48MP primary camera, an 8MP wide-angle lens, and a 5MP depth sensor.

The phone is powered by Snapdragon 765 SoC. Moreover, it will pack a 4,300mAh battery, and will also support ‘LG Dual Screen’ and ‘Stylus Pen’ accessories that will be sold separately.

Source: Twitter