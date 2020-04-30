LG Velvet

LG has already detailed some of the specifications of its upcoming LG Velvet smartphone. It is all set to be unveiled on May 7. Ahead of the launch, live images of the handset have appeared online.

The phone can be seen in Aurora White and Aurora Grey color variants. However, the leak doesn’t make much of a difference since LG has already shared official images. These images have shown all the color options of their next offering.

LG Velvet

The LG Velvet will feature a 6.8-inch Cinema FullVision display with a 20.5:9 aspect ratio and a waterdrop notch at the top. As for the optics, it will sport a 48MP primary camera, an 8MP wide-angle lens, and a 5MP depth sensor.

The phone is powered by Snapdragon 765 SoC. Moreover, it will pack a 4,300mAh battery, and will also support ‘LG Dual Screen’ and ‘Stylus Pen’ accessories that will be sold separately.

Source: Twitter

You May Also Like

Oppo A92s official listing reveals 120Hz display and quad cameras ahead of launch

The OPPO A92s comes with dual-mode 5G support and will rely on a MediaTek chipset, allegedly the Dimensity 800, ticking alongside 8GB of RAM.
Motorola One Hyper

Motorola tipped to be working on a new ‘One Fusion’ series

We don’t have an official launch date yet.
600MP

Samsung’s warranty may not cover your Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra’s broken camera bumps

The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra is now having a physical issue that affects its camera module, and it may not be covered by Samsung’s warranty