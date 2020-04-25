LG Velvet
Up next
Author
Tags

LG Velvet will debut on May 7 as the South Korean company’s next major smartphone flaunting an all-new design language. While the aesthetics are no longer a secret, thanks to the official teaser video, a couple of fresh leaks reveal key details about its hardware.

As per a report from Daum, the LG Velvet will pack the 48MP Samsung ISOCELL Bright GM2 sensor. It will reportedly sit alongside an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera and a 5MP depth sensor, while selfie duties will be handled by a 16MP front camera. There will be five colors in total, with one of them looking like the Galaxy Note 10’s Aura Glow shade.

Moreover, alleged marketing material appearing on Meeco suggests LG Velvet will offer wireless charging support for its 4,300mAh battery. Another impressive aspect is that the device will bring a military-grade MIL-STD certified hardware with an IP68 rating.

The Snapdragon 765 chip ticks under the hood paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage. As for the price, LG is said to be on the negotiation table with local partners to sell the LG Velvet at KRW 800,000 (~$650) upon its launch.

You May Also Like

HUAWEI MatePad 10.4 retail listings reveal design and key specs ahead of launch

HUAWEI MatePad 10.4 will go official in China on April 23 and will reportedly rely on the Kirin 810 processor ticking alongside 6GB of RAM.

Motorola Edge+ specs, price, and official promo video leaked a day ahead of launch

Motorola Edge+ costs a hefty $1,000 and will be sold exclusively by Verizon in the United States, both with and without a contract.
5G Huawei Mate X

Huawei may be working on new smartphones with sliding displays

It seems that Huawei is working on other form factors for smartphones with flexible panels, as we now see the possibility of sliding displays