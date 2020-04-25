LG Velvet will debut on May 7 as the South Korean company’s next major smartphone flaunting an all-new design language. While the aesthetics are no longer a secret, thanks to the official teaser video, a couple of fresh leaks reveal key details about its hardware.

As per a report from Daum, the LG Velvet will pack the 48MP Samsung ISOCELL Bright GM2 sensor. It will reportedly sit alongside an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera and a 5MP depth sensor, while selfie duties will be handled by a 16MP front camera. There will be five colors in total, with one of them looking like the Galaxy Note 10’s Aura Glow shade.

Moreover, alleged marketing material appearing on Meeco suggests LG Velvet will offer wireless charging support for its 4,300mAh battery. Another impressive aspect is that the device will bring a military-grade MIL-STD certified hardware with an IP68 rating.

The Snapdragon 765 chip ticks under the hood paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage. As for the price, LG is said to be on the negotiation table with local partners to sell the LG Velvet at KRW 800,000 (~$650) upon its launch.