LG Velvet will debut on May 7, and before leaks could spoil all the surprise, LG has officially confirmed some of the phone’s key specs and features. Additionally, the company has shared official images showing all the color options of its next offering.

The upcoming LG phone will feature a 6.8-inch Cinema FullVision display with 20.5: 9 aspect ratio, waterdrop notch at the top, and uniformly slim bezels on all sides. LG has fitted the phone with stereo speakers and also offers a feature called ‘Voice Out Focus’ that can be used to separate background noise and voice from a subject while recording videos.

LG Velvet packs a 48MP primary camera, an 8MP wide-angle lens, and a 5MP depth sensor, while the Snapdragon 765G chip ticks at its heart. The 5G ready phone features a 4,300mAh battery, and will also support ‘LG Dual Screen’ and ‘Stylus Pen’ accessories that will be sold separately.

Take a look at these gorgeous LG Velvet product images:

Source: LG