LG has today announced that its Velvet mid-ranger will go on sale in the US starting July 22. AT&T will be the first carrier to sell the device tomorrow onward, while T-Mobile and Verizon will get it later this summer. And yes, the variant Verizon sells will support the carrier’s 5G Ultra Wideband network as well as the low-band network when it is rolled out later this year.

Talking about the color options, you will get to choose between Aurora Gray, Aurora Silver, Aurora Red and Pink White. However, the colors will vary depending upon the carrier of choice. Check out Pocketnow’s in-depth review of the LG Velvet if you are looking to buy this sleek mid-ranger with an eye-catching design.

The phone boasts of curved glass design and has an MIL-STD 810G compliant IP68-rated build that claims to offer some protection against dust and water. You get three cameras at the back, an FHD+ HDR 10-certified OLED display and Snapdragon 765G ticking at its heart. Here’s a quick look at the specifications of LG Velvet: