LG Velvet – the South Korean electronics giant’s latest offering that aims to redefine its smartphone strategy – has so far been limited to the domestic market. If you’ve been patiently waiting for the device, there is finally some good news as LG has announced plans for the phone’s wider rollout.

The company said in a press release that LG Velvet will arrive in key European markets such as Germany, Italy, Spain, Hungary, and Poland starting this month. And in the weeks that follow, the phone will be available in North America, Asia, Middle East, Africa, and Latin American markets too. LG has not revealed the price yet, but it should cost around $700 upon its arrival.

As for the phone itself, LG eschewed a flagship processor and bonkers camera hardware as a cost-cutting measure, and instead focused on the design and offering an overall smooth experience at an affordable price. But you still get features such as wireless charging, a military-grade build, and 5G support. Here’s a quick look at the LG Velvet’s hardware:

LG Velvet specifications:

Display6.8-inch P-OLED FullVision
HDR 10
FHD+ (2,460 x 1,080 pixels)
396 PPI pixel density
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 765G
RAM6GB
Storage128GB
(Expandable up to 2TB)
Rear Cameras48MP (F/1.8) primary
8MP (F/2.2) wide
5MP (F/2.4) depth
Front Camera16MP (F/1.9)
Battery4,300 mAh
Qualcomm Quick Charge 4+
SoftwareAndroid 10
Dimensions167. 2 x 74.1 x 7.9mm
Weight180 grams
