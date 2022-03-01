LG Velvet will get Android 12 in the coming weeks

When LG announced that it was exiting the smartphone field last year, the company promised that it would continue providing software support for some of its existing devices. LG said that it wants to support up to three Android OS upgrades to its premium smartphones released in 2019 or later, and also said that its mid-rangers would receive two OS upgrades. Staying true to the promises, LG now revealed that it would roll out the Android 12 update to the LG Velvet over the next couple of weeks.

A user on Reddit (via XDA-Developers) found that LG is planning on rolling out Android 12 to the LG Velvet sometime in Q1, 2022. This means that LG Velvet users should expect the update to start officially rolling out in just a few weeks. The announcement doesn’t state an exact date, and it's up to anyone’s guess on what region will receive the update first, but like always, we expect the update to become available in South Korea first.

The LG announcement mentions other LG devices, such as the LG Wing, LG Q51, LG Q52, LG Q61, LG Q92 5G, but it offers no explanation on when those devices could receive a new update, or whether they’ll get Android 12 at some point. The update description only says, “Enhance your phone's security with Google security updates” - translated by Google.

The LG Velvet officially launched with Android 10, and it received Android 11 last year. Fortunately, LG already confirmed that the device would also receive Android 13 in the future, so at least one of LG’s devices is safe and fairly futureproof, given that the company no longer develops smartphones.

