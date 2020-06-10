LG Velvet

LG Velvet 5G was announced last month. It packs the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 SoC. Now, rumor has it, LG is prepping to launch a 4G variant of its new device.

The latest development comes from a Persian tech site Toranji. It also tips that the LG Velvet 4G will be powered by the Snapdragon 845 chipset. Further, it is said to be heading to the markets in the Middle East. The upcoming 4G model is rumored to arrive with 20 percent cheaper pricing compared to its 5G variant.

To recall, an LG smartphone with LM-G910 model number also surfaced on Geekbench, which revealed the Snapdragon 845 SoC with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of UFS 2.1 storage. As per the listing, the device will run Android 10.

Source

You May Also Like
Huawei P40 Pro+ vs iPhone 11 Pro Max
Customers are reporting a bug in their iPhone 11’s display
It seems that Apple users are also starting to experience green tinting issues in their iPhone 11 devices after the latest iOS 13.5 update
download iOS
iOS 14 could include built-in translator for Safari, Apple Pencil support on websites
It is said that all translations would be processed locally with the Neural Engine.
LG Velvet
The LG Velvet will be available in three new colors, sort of
LG fans will be able to get the latest LG Velvet in three new colors, if they are clients of specific carriers and if they live in a specific country