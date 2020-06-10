LG Velvet 5G was announced last month. It packs the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 SoC. Now, rumor has it, LG is prepping to launch a 4G variant of its new device.

The latest development comes from a Persian tech site Toranji. It also tips that the LG Velvet 4G will be powered by the Snapdragon 845 chipset. Further, it is said to be heading to the markets in the Middle East. The upcoming 4G model is rumored to arrive with 20 percent cheaper pricing compared to its 5G variant.

To recall, an LG smartphone with LM-G910 model number also surfaced on Geekbench, which revealed the Snapdragon 845 SoC with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of UFS 2.1 storage. As per the listing, the device will run Android 10.

Source