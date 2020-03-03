Maybe LG isn’t as famous as it was before, but they keep delivering good smartphones with excellent overall performance. The latest device that was announced was the LG V60 ThinQ 5G, and this is a powerhouse that you must consider if you want a new smartphone, and you’re feeling the need to Vlog like a pro. There are certain similarities and differences between this device and its last years iteration, so we have decided to compare them head to head to see is you should upgrade your current LG V50 ThinQ 5G.

Design

LG has always built robust and sturdy-feeling smartphones, and this has also been the case. Both devices have the same Gorilla Glass 5 on their front panel, while the back has Gorilla Glass 6, and they also have an aluminum frame. The V60 is larger and considerably heavier than the V50. The first one is 6.67 x 3.06 x 0.35 inches weighing 218 g or 7.69 oz, while last year’s model is 6.27 x 3.00 x 0.33 inches, weighting 183 g or 6.46 oz.

Another huge difference found in the back is that the fingerprint sensor has finally migrated to the front with the V60 having an optical in-display fingerprint sensor, and the huge notch found on the V50 has now been replaced by a less intrusive teardrop notch. Color options are also better in the V60 since it provides Classy Blue and Classy White, as for the V50, we find the New Aurora Black that also looks good.

Display

Here the most significant difference is found in the size and the resolution of the screen. The LG V60 ThinQ has a 6.8-inch display with 1080 x 2460 pixels that supports DCI-P3, HDR10+. The V50’s display is smaller at 6.4-inches and a 1440 x 3120 resolution with Dolby Vision and HDR10 support. Both devices feature Always-on displays.

Another essential feature that we have to mention in these devices is that they both include a foldable case that doubles as a second screen to improve multitasking and media consumption. They’re not foldable phones, but that also means that they don’t have the same issues that these new devices include. Yes, they have the same P-OLED capacitive touchscreen that will deliver 16M colors.

Internals

The LG V50 was released in May 2019, so that means that it came with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, Android 9.0 Pie, 6GB RAM, and 128GB of internal storage that can be expended with a microSDXC card, an Adreno 640 GPU and a 4,000mAh battery. The most recent member of the LG V series comes with better specs. We start with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, 8GB RAM, and the same 128GB storage option. Now, here we wish that both devices came with more RAM and ROM options, since now we find devices with up to 16GB in RAM and 1TB in storage in the market. The storage space in the LG V60 is also expandable, and it has an Andreno 650 GPU with a 5,000mAh battery.

Cameras



Here we find another major upgrade from the LG V50 to the V60. The LG V50 ThinQ came with a triple camera array that included a 12 MP, 27mm standard, f/1.5, a 12 MP, 52mm telephoto, f/2.4, and a 16 MP, 16mm ultrawide, f/1.9 with a dual selfie camera that included a 8 MP, f/1.9, 26mm standard and a 5 MP, 21mm wide, f/2.2 that was capable of recording 1080p videos at 60fps.

The LG V60 ThinQ includes a massive 64 MP, f/1.8, 27mm standard, a 13 MP, f/1.9, 12mm ultrawide, and a 0.3 MP, TOF 3D, f/1.4 with a single selfie camera that includes a 10 MP, f/1.9, 30mm standard sensor. It allows you to record 2160p videos at 30fps. Still, both devices are great for video recording and taking pictures.

Features



LG is the only one that still includes a headphone jack in their devices, so both the LG V50 and the LG V60 have one that will be great for recording audio at 24- bit/192kHz audio recording. They both have NFC, and yes, they are both 5G enabled. Maybe the one feature that I will miss from the V50 is that it still comes with FM radio.

Price

You can find the LG V50 for $560 in several online stores. Now, there is still no official price for the LG V60 ThinQ 5G, even though you can be sure that you will find it in most of the largest carriers in the US. It is believed that it will cost 79,990 rupees in India, so that would translate to around $1,100 in the US.

Now, you have all the necessary information to decide which device would be best for you. Would you stay with your current smartphone, do you believe the LG V50 is a good option in 2020, or do you think that the LG V60 ThinQ is better?