The V60 ThinQ is the company’s flagship device that also offers a dual-screen experience. On the other hand, the OnePlus 7T Pro doesn’t try to be more than what it is, but it is the latest offering from the company as of now. Hence we compare the two devices. Here’s an LG V60 ThinQ vs OnePlus 7T Pro: Specs comparison for you.

LG V60 ThinQ vs OnePlus 7T Pro: Display

The LG V60 ThinQ features a 6.8-inches P-OLED display. It comes with a 2460 x 1080 pixel resolution at 395 PPI and a 20.5:9 aspect ratio. These numbers are identical in the case of the Dual Screen, with the addition of a 2.1-inch Mono display on the outside, for notifications. Further, it comes equipped with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 and has an 83.39% screen-to-body ratio.

On the other hand, the OnePlus 7T Pro features a 6.67-inch Fluid AMOLED display. It comes with a3120 x 1440 pixel resolution at 516 PPI and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Further, it sports Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on top for protection. It supports HDR10+ and has a 90Hz refresh rate. It offers a screen-to-body ratio of 88.10%.

LG V60 ThinQ vs OnePlus 7T Pro: Hardware and Performance

The LG V60 ThinQ is powered by the latest and greatest Samsung chipset, the Snapdragon 865, paired with Adreno 650 GPU. It comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. However, it is expandable up to 2TB via a microSDXC card slot. It runs Android 10.

As for the battery, the V60 ThinQ packs a massive 5,000mAh battery. Moreover, it supports Qualcomm Quick Charge 4+ and Qi wireless charging.

The OnePlus 7T Pro is last year’s flagship from the company. Hence, it is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ chipset that is based on the 7nm process, paired with Adreno 640 GPU. The base variant comes with 256GB of UFS 3.0 internal storage. Moreover, there are two RAM options, 8GB and 12GB. It runs Android 10 based on OxygenOS.

The OnePlus 7T Pro packs a Li-Po 4,085 mAh battery. It supports 30W fast charging technology called the Warp Charge. However, it misses out on wireless charging.

LG V60 ThinQ vs OnePlus 7T Pro: Camera

The LG V60 ThinQ, it offers a triple rear camera system that consists of: a main 64MP standard shooter with an F/1.8 aperture that generates 16MP pixel binned images; a 13MP Super Wide-Angle unit with an F/1.9 aperture; a Z Camera (ToF Receiver / Emitter). It is capable of recording 7680×4320 (8K UHD), 3840×2160 (4K UHD) and 1920×1080 (Full HD). On the selfies front, it offers a 10MP unit with an F/1.9 aperture.

The OnePlus 7T Pro sports a triple rear camera setup: 48 MP, f/1.6, (wide), 1/2.0″, 0.8µm, PDAF, Laser AF, OIS + 8 MP, f/2.4, 78mm (telephoto), 3x optical zoom, PDAF, Laser AF, OIS + 16 MP, f/2.2, 13mm (ultrawide), AF. It supports video recording 2160p at 30/60fps, 1080p at 30/60/240fps, and 720p at 960fps. On the front lies a motorized pop-up 16MP selfie shooter.

LG V60 ThinQ vs OnePlus 7T Pro: Design

The LG V60 ThinQ dimensions are 6.67 x 3.06 x 0.35 inches (169.4 x 77.7 x 8.9 mm). Like the Galaxy S20, the back panel is made of Corning Gorilla Glass 6 and it sports an aluminum frame. The handset is rated IP 68 for water and dust resistance. Moreover, it is MIL-STD-810 certified. It has an in-display fingerprint sensor. It had a 3.5mm headphone jack as well.

As for the OnePlus 7T Pro, its dimensions are 6.40 x 2.99 x 0.35 inches (162.6 x 75.9 x 8.8 mm). The back panel is made of Corning Gorilla Glass 5 and it sports an aluminum frame. It includes an in-display fingerprint scanner. The handset weighs 206 grams.