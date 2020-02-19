Image Credit: Twitter / @evleaks
LG V60 ThinQ is going to be the South Korean company’s next flagship phone, but its launch was postponed after LG pulled out of MWC 2020. After appearing in a few leaks, the phone has now been spotted on Geekbench, shedding some light on its internals.

Carrying the model number LGE LM-V600N (the LG V50 ThinQ was LGE LM-V500N), the LG V60 ThinQ was sighted packing the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC and 8GB of RAM. It ran Android 10 on the software side, most likely with LG’s in-house UX on top.

A previous leak hinted that the LG V60 ThinQ will pack a 5,000mAh battery and a four-channel microphone system. Interestingly, the phone appears to retain the 3.5mm headphone jack, an element that is quickly vanishing from Android flagships.

