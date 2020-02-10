While LG Mobile has pulled out of this year’s MWC, it is unknown when the company will announce its flagship. However, key specifications of the upcoming LG V60 ThinQ have surfaced online.

The latest development comes from noted tipster Evan Blass. According to the image in the tweet, LG V60 ThinQ has a four-channel microphone system. For reference, LG markets the V-series as a phone great for making cinematic videos. Hence, the feature may help enhance the audio for video recordings.

On looking closely, we can notice a quad rear camera setup on the phone. Out of the four cameras, one appears to have support for optical image stabilization. The image also shows a single selfie shooter positioned in the middle expected to be housed in a notch.

The leak also reveals the battery capacity of the LG V60 ThinQ. It will pack a 5,000mAh battery. To recall, the predecessor – LG V50S ThinQ – had a 4,000mAh battery. We can also notice a 3.5mm audio jack at the bottom. The bottom also holds a USB Type-X port.

Source: Twitter