The Korea Herald is certain that LG will reveal the dual-screen V60 ThinQ 5G at the upcoming MWC 2020 in Barcelona at the end of February.

This should come as no surprise as the company revealed the V50 ThinQ, its first 5G smartphone, at the same event this year.

As far as the dual-screen part is concerned, LG will most likely continue down the road with its Dual Screen accessory, introduced with the V50 ThinQ, and perfected with the G8X ThinQ (image above).

The report, while doesn’t mention anything about the possible specs, does however suggest that the Dual Screen accessory will feature an “upgraded folding structure”.

