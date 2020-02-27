LG has recently announced the latest LG V60 ThinQ 5G UW. A smartphone that’s designed to meet the modern needs of creatives, consumers, and more. This device will have access to Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband network and 5G low-band network that will launch later this year, and it may be one of the best flagships in the market that still comes with an audio jack.

The new LG V60 comes with interesting features and some of the best specs available in today’s flagships. The best part is that Verizon has already confirmed that it will offer this device to their customers. Specific pricing and availability details will be announced at a later date, but you will be able to get it on AT&T, T-Mobile, and U.S Cellular as well. You can check the official announcement of the device to get all the specs and details of the LG V60 ThinQ 5G UW by following this link, or you can sign up to be the first to know when the device will be available in here. You can also visit Verizon’s website for more information.