LG has been consistent in pushing its Dual Screen accessory for quite some time, as the Korean manufacturer doesn’t yet have a horse in the foldable smartphone game. What was supposed to me an MWC 2020 unveiling turned into a virtual release, as LG makes the V60 ThinQ 5G with Dual Screen official.

Featuring a refined aesthetic, 5G connectivity, upgraded audio, video, and photo capabilities, and updated software experiences, the new LG V60 ThinQ 5G is designed for a mobile lifestyle and purposefully built to maximize productivity and entertainment. LG Press Release

We’ve got a large 6.8-inch P-OLED display with 20.5:9 aspect ratio and FHD+ resolution of 2,460 x 1,080 pixels and 395ppi. These numbers are identical in the case of the Dual Screen, with the addition of a 2.1-inch Mono display on the outside, for notifications.

The Snapdragon 865 is powering everything coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage.

The triple camera system consists of: a main 64MP standard shooter (F1.8 / 0.8μm / 78 ̊) that generates 16MP pixel binned images; a 13MP Super Wide-Angle unit (F1.9 / 1.0μm / 117˚); a Z Camera (ToF Receiver / Emitter). Selfies are taken with the 10MP unit on the front (F1.9 / 1.22μm / 72.5 ̊).

A rather hefty battery, rated at 5,000mAh, needs to deliver enough power to keep both displays working for decent amount of time, not to mention the power required by 5G transfer speeds.

The LG V60 ThinQ 5G ships with Android 10, includes an in-display fingerprint scanner, and is IP68 rated.

Available in Classy Blue and Classy White color options, the LG V60 ThinQ 5G’s availability and pricing will be revealed at a later date. However, in the United States, it will be available in the coming weeks from AT&T, T-Mobile, U.S. Cellular and Verizon, with pricing published by the respective carriers.

LG V60 ThinQ 5G Gallery

LG V60 ThinQ 5G Dual Screen Gallery