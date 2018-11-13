LG V50, V60, V70, V80, V90 officially trademarked. What does it mean?

There was a lot of back and forth around LG‘s V-series of smartphones, and its future. Some reports claimed that the Korea phone maker might combine G and the V series, but it’s been pretty clear to us so far that they are both two distinct product line-ups. One is spring, one is autumn. One is LCD, one is OLED. And the differences could go on.

Now, according to recent discoveries, LG has been filing trademarks left and right. The ones we’re talking about today have been filed with the Canadian Intellectual Property Office, and they relate to V-series of phones with numbers attached that not only we didn’t hear about so yet, but go far out.

We can speculate all we want on the performance of the G-series, and whether LG is satisfied with it or not. The fact is that there are filings for an LG V50, V60, V70, V80, V90. What this means exactly is yet unknown, but LG was never very concise about its smartphone strategy. This could also be a placeholder trademark filing “just in case” so LG has these monikers locked down.