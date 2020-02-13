Android updates usually arrive late to LG smartphones, but things seem different this time around. The LG V50 ThinQ has started to receive a stable version of the newest Android 10 version, and it’s now even available in Sprint.

Wow, I wasn't expecting Android 10 for the V50 for another 3 months. pic.twitter.com/BvfyZSF8ne — Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) January 16, 2020

LG began working on Android 10 beta for the LG G8 ThinQ and the LG V50 back in December. Now, the South Korean version of the device has started receiving updates since last week. Max Weinbach tweeted an image where he shows the available update. This software update also includes December 2019 Android security patch, full gesture navigation, pop-up window support, and chances to access photo and video modes. Now, a stable version of Android 10 is getting OTA to Sprint customers in the US. The information has been confirmed in Reddit, so you can start checking your device to see if there’s a software update just waiting to be installed.

Source Android Police

via Twitter