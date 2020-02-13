Up next
Author
Tags

Android updates usually arrive late to LG smartphones, but things seem different this time around. The LG V50 ThinQ has started to receive a stable version of the newest Android 10 version, and it’s now even available in Sprint.

LG began working on Android 10 beta for the LG G8 ThinQ and the LG V50 back in December. Now, the South Korean version of the device has started receiving updates since last week. Max Weinbach tweeted an image where he shows the available update. This software update also includes December 2019 Android security patch, full gesture navigation, pop-up window support, and chances to access photo and video modes. Now, a stable version of Android 10 is getting OTA to Sprint customers in the US. The information has been confirmed in Reddit, so you can start checking your device to see if there’s a software update just waiting to be installed.

Source Android Police

via Twitter

You May Also Like
Lenovo Legion gaming phone

Lenovo Legion gaming phone with Snapdragon 865 Soc is coming

The Legion gaming phone is speculated to offer a high refresh-rate pane – up to 144Hz, ample amount of LPDDR5 RAM and the latest UFS storage standard.

Samsung Galaxy S20 specs. All specs for all models

Find out what’s inside each variant of the latest Samsung Galaxy S20 series with a complete spec list for you to decide on your next device

Apple could be working to give us new AirPods Pro Lite

Apple will deliver many new devices this year, and a recent report also mentions the possibility of new AirPods Pro Lite