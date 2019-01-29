LG V50 ThinQ 5G may be Sprint’s first 5G phone to be announced next month
LG may be planning to show off devices for both its ‘G‘ and ‘V‘ series at MWC 2019 and one of them will be the 5G phone that Sprint customers will be waiting for.
ETnews reports that the chaebol confirmed that both the LG G8 ThinQ and the newly-minted LG V50 ThinQ 5G will be announced in Barcelona on March 24, offering clear choices to consumers who may decide to adopt a new connectivity standard in its early stage.
The V50 will feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855, a 4,000mAh battery and a 6-inch display. To counter excess heat, the company has designed a vapor chamber cooling system. It will cost between ₩1.3 million and ₩1.5 million or $1,160 to $1,340, depending on memory configuration. Along with Sprint, South Korean networks SK Telecom, KT and LG U+ will carry the device.
We have fewer details — though quite a few leaks — on the 4G-only LG G8 ThinQ, but we know that it will be a globally-available device.
The manufacturer is staking this two-pronged plan for the spring not just as a salvo on 5G pioneership against larger competitor Samsung, which has a slate of Galaxy S10 devices in the wings, but also as a force majeure to sustain its struggling mobile division.
“We are prepared to take a lead in the global 5G smartphone market, and we have thoroughly prepared for a long time,” LG officials said in a machine-translated statement.
The company is determining how it will proceed with branding its phone for the second half of the year.
