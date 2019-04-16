LG V50 ThinQ 5G launch delayed by the company in Korea

The LG V50 ThinQ 5G was supposed to launch in Korea on April 19. The company recently started pushing its AI features to promote the phone and build the buzz and anticipation before its launch. Well, apparently, the launch will happen at a later date, as LG posted on its social page that is delaying the phone’s launch.

The company wants to spend more time to optimize the phone, its 5G capabilities, and all-around performance. LG said in the statement that it is working closely with Qualcomm and domestic network operators to optimize 5G, hardware, and software.

As for when exactly will the LG V50 ThinQ 5G launch in South Korea, it is yet unknown. LG says it will announce the release date “later”. There’s no word on whether this will affect the phone’s US availability.

With this decision, Samsung’s Galaxy S10 5G will be, until that particular “later date” be the only option for buyers.