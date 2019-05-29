LG V50 ThinQ 5G is the best selling 5G smartphone in Korea

LG has managed to sell 100,000 units of the V50 ThinQ 5G smartphone in its home land, according to a report from Korea, which makes it the best selling 5G smartphone in the country. Its main competitor is the other domestic device made by Samsung, the Galaxy S10 5G. Apparently, the dual screen accessory case LG prepared, instead of going with a foldable design, is a key selling point for those who want to consume multimedia while on the go.

Since the 5G phone is designed to process much more information and high-resolution visual data such as 4K and augment reality-virtual reality, the company put top priority on safety of the device — LG

The launch wasn’t smooth, as it was initially delayed by the company in Korea due to the need to conduct further tests and optimizations. Still, the decisions LG made have reportedly made the V50 ThinQ 5G the leading 5G smartphone in South Korea.

With a Snapdragon 855 processor and Qualcomm’s X50 5G modem chip, the LG V50 ThinQ is about to go on sale in the United States this Friday, through Sprint. It will arrive in Europe in the second half of the year.