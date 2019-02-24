LG V50 ThinQ 5G announced, the company’s first 5G smartphone

The LG G8 ThinQ and the G8s are not the only phones the Korean company brought to MWC 2019. It is for the first time that LG is launching a new G and V model at the same time. The LG V50 ThinQ 5G, as its name implies, is LG’s first 5G-capable smartphone, with speeds up to20 times the speed of 4G. Being a 5G phone, it is all about content consumption and multimedia, and LG focused on boosting the display and audio performance of the device.

That starts with the 6.4-inch OLED FullVision display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and QHD+ resolution. In the audio department, DTS:X enables surround sound for an immersive experience, in addition to Qualcomm aptX and aptX HD support. The cameras are also improved, with a trio of 16MP Wide (F1.9 / 1.0μm / 107 degrees), 12MP Standard (F1.5 / 1.4μm / 78 degrees), and 12MP Telephoto (F2.4 / 1.0μm / 47 degrees) shooters. Just like on the LG G8 ThinQ, the V50 ThinQ 5G is capable of Potrait Video, which is basically applying bokeh effects and depth of field to videos too, not only stills.

The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 855 chip, and has 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of expandable storage. Because it’s a 5G phone, power consumption and heat generated by high speeds pose real challenges. The V50 ThinQ 5G packs a 4,000mAh battery, “and a new Vapor Chamber heat-dissi- pation system which is more effective than conventional heat pipes at keeping internal tem- peratures low – even when multitasking“.

You’re not going to see this next part in the U.S.: LG is taking a different approach to foldable smartphones, as it has prepared a dual-screen accessory for the V50 ThinQ. It’s basically a cover case that features a 6.2-inch OLED display that can be turned on or off on demand to save power. It has FHD+ resolution at 2160 x 1080 pixels, and runs off of the main phone’s battery. When the case is flipped open, the phone offers a dual display experience for multimedia and multitasking.

While we know the LG V50 ThinQ 5G will be Sprint’s choice for a 5G smartphone, details about pricing and availability, both for the U.S. and globally, are not yet available.